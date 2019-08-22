In pictures: Visitors enjoy first Dog and Duck show at Twyford Village Fete

More than 2,000 attendees were treated to live entertainment, an obstacle course and a dog and duck show at the annual Twyford Village Fete on Saturday.

The event at Stanlake Meadow saw children treated to circus workshops, face-painting, hoverboards, a Punch and Judy show, bouncy castle and a ‘danger zone’ inflatable assault course.

More than 100 children also took on an obstacle course, running through a sea of bubbles fired from foam cannons at the finish.

Attendees were also entertained by a fete first – the dog and duck show, which saw dogs herding ducks up a set of steps towards a paddling pool.

The afternoon also included a classic car show, which was won by a Sunbeam Stiletto and MK2 Jaguar, a tug-of-war, football tournament, live music and a host of stalls.

Fete committee chairman Cllr Malcolm Bray said: “The event was enjoyed by many people from Twyford and the surrounding area in what was a fun day for all the family.

“We would like to thank those local organisations and people, too numerous to be named here, who provided prizes, help and assistance which made this another fantastic event for Twyford.”