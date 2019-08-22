Broadcaster Monty Don opens McCarthy and Stone's Lifestyle Living development

A popular television presenter, gardener and writer was joined by community members to celebrate the opening of McCarthy and Stone’s Lifestyle Living development at Loddon House.

Monty Don cut the ribbon to the new development in London Road on Thursday, August 8.

Speaking of the event, the Gardeners’ World host said: “It was a great pleasure to mark the official opening of McCarthy and Stone’s new Lifestyle Living development in Ruscombe, and to meet so many homeowners and staff.”

Julie Ward, national sales director for McCarthy and Stone South East said: “We are very proud of Loddon House and it was our pleasure to showcase this superb new development with such an enjoyable event.”