Polehampton Swimming Association collect donations in full-sized toilet

Money raised by Polehampton Swimming Association to help refurbish the pool’s plant room and equipment was counted on Saturday, August 10.

Donations were collected in a full-sized toilet at a special family swimming session.

The association, which is based at Polehampton Junior School, has received grants from the Louis Baylis Trust, the Polehampton Trust, Ruscombe Parish Council, Charvil Parish Council and a loan from Twyford Parish Council for the work.

Lesley Jarvis, chairwoman of the Polehampton Swimming Association, said: “Despite the windy weather the event was a great success and we raised £173.30 from the toilet towards our refurbishment."

A further £200 was raised by a competition and food sales.

The pool is set to mark its 50th birthday on Sunday, September 1.