Visitors to enjoy entertainmnt and hands-on classes at Hurst August Show

Visitors are set to enjoy an afternoon of entertainment and hands-on fun at the Hurst August Show this Saturday.

The family event will see attendees enjoy vegetable, fruit, craft, flower arranging, photography, cookery and scarecrow classes.

EMC Jazz Band will be returning, alongside a host of stalls selling crafts, plants a raffle and a produce auction.

Youngsters are also being asked to design a simple website as part of a new competitive class for IT-savvy individuals aged 12 to 15.

The show, taking place at Hurst Village Hall will also see visitors treated to refreshments including cream teas.

The men-only apple flan competition is predicted to be highly contested, with the winner crowned at the shows prize giving.

The Ooops Table welcomes any edible creations that have gone wrong, from things that didn’t rise to food that has been burnt.

For more visit: http://hursthorticulturalshow.org