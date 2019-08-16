In pictures: Thousands enjoy races at annual Wargrave and Shiplake Regatta

About 2,000 participants and spectators braved the weather to enjoy two days of competitive racing at Wargrave and Shiplake Regatta (WSR) on Friday and Saturday.

The annual regatta, saw 475 crews take on 362 races across both days. Umpire Rod Murray said: “The skills shown at all ages here at WSR never fails to amaze me.

“Right down to the juniors and under 12s, everyone knows how to handle a boat - and these days, that's incredible.

Despite the success of the races, takings on the day were down by about 25 per cent on last year.

Race Controller, Jonathan Paddison said: “Almost inevitably, the weather has a huge impact on an event like ours, and most especially out on the river.

“Getting crews boated, up to the start, lining them up and ensuring fair racing can be a real challenge - and with the wind and rain we had this weekend, we have the competitors to thank for being flexible, patient and working with us to ensure the two days went off almost without a hitch!

The event saw Dave Corke win the Mardon Challenge Cup for single paddling, while Susana and Peter Hanks won the ladies’ and gentleman’s Canadian canoe race, after 23 years of competing.

Marcus Chew and Lucie Daman maintained their supremacy in the canoe Punting events, while the Old Grey Goose took the Dongola Grand Challenge Cup home and Sandra Greenslade returned won the ladies’ dinghy race.

Entries to the junior events, particularly the under 12’s dinghy events were stronger than last year, with Ottie Kelly winning the both the solo event and the side-by-side event with her partner Molly Hall and cox Emma Knight.