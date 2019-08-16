Twyford Village Fete set to host Dog and Duck Show

An afternoon of entertainment, food and drink is planned at the Twyford Village Fete on Saturday.

Visitors are set to enjoy The Dog and Duck Show and an obstacle course co-ordinated by Barnes Fitness and Castle Royle at the fete, running from 1pm to 5pm.

The free to enter event at Stanlake Meadow will also feature live entertainment from The Bullfrog Band as well as free face-painting, a classic car show, tug of war and a mega slide.

There will also be an opportunity for visitors to take part in a football tournament, watch the fete’s first dog show and enjoy a beer tent, food stalls and bar.

Cllr Malcolm Bray, chairman of the Twyford Village Fete Committee, said: “We’re delighted to be holding our fifth event. We hope this will be a great opportunity to showcase our local organisations and a fun family day out for all.”