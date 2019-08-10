Children in Wokingham Borough take on the summer reading challenge

There is still time to get involved with an annual summer reading challenge in the borough’s libraries.

The challenge, which this year follows the theme of Space Chase, will see children aged between four and 11 team up with futuristic family The Rockets to embark on a space mission tracking down books taken by a mischievous band of aliens.

As the children work through their books, they will receive a series of stickers, complete with mysterious smells which they can add to their collectable mission folders, thereby helping the Rockets dodge asteroids, discover missing books and solve clues.

The initiative is running until Sunday, September 1.

Cllr Parry Batth, executive member for environment and leisure said: “The Summer Reading Challenge is back and better than ever. This year all of our libraries across Wokingham Borough are participating and will be on hand with some great books, some great rewards and a lot of fun.

“The Summer Reading Challenge is a fantastic way to indulge our childrens’ imaginations, help them become more independent and build a sense of achievement.

“It also helps prevent the tendency for children’s reading to dip over the holidays and supports the successful transition between year groups and stages.

“I hope it will inspire children across our towns and neighbourhoods to use their local library and discover some great books throughout the summer holiday and beyond.”

Visit: https://www.wokingham.gov.uk/libraries/reading-schemes-for-children-and-adults/summer-reading-challenge/