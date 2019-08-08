Summer events in Wargrave

Wargrave and Shiplake Regatta

Record numbers of crews are gearing up for two days of competitive racing as the Wargrave and Shiplake Regatta returns for another year.

Approximately 475 crews – up from 450 last year – are set to compete in 362 races, running throughout the day tomorrow (Friday) and on Saturday.

The family event, which claims to be the largest regatta of its kind on the Thames and possibly the largest dongola regatta in the world, also features 124 six-strong crews competing in seven different events, adopting names such as Torpedo Terrapins, Kermit and the Piggies, Pimms O’Clock and Big Bad Barry.

Controller Jonathan Paddison said: “The really good news is that junior entries are as strong as they’ve ever been.

“Junior Sculling is as popular as ever. Entries for the dinghy races - Under 15, Under 12 and Under 12 Side-by-Side - are strong. And the Under 12 Dongola - where parents steer crews made up of children under 12 - has more families entering than ever before.

“But it’s not just the juniors. Entries for the punting in canoe events have maxed out at 89 crews. And we’re delighted to be welcoming so many dongolas! Its popularity is one of the reasons we hold the Scratch Dongola on the Saturday, unique in being an event that anyone can enter on the day, with a real prospect of winning a medal!”

Chairman Guy van Zwanenberg said: “And there, we’re extremely lucky. The bend in the river forms a natural amphitheatre, which means that everyone from Shiplake and Wargrave can get a really good view of the fireworks, wherever they’re watching from.”

For information visit: http://wsregatta.co.uk

Wargrave community fun day

An afternoon of activities will be on offer at the Wargrave community fun day on Wednesday.

Organised by Wokingham Borough Council, the event, running from noon to 4pm at King’s Meadow, will include a rock climbing wall, giant Lego, bouncy castles, face paint-ing, a colouring competition, refreshments and stalls.

Admission to the fun day is free, as well as most of the activities.

Ice cream and food will be on sale.

Proceeds from the event will go to the Thames Valley Air Ambulance.