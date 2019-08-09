50 new parking payment machines installed across Wokingham Borough

More than 50 new parking payment machines have now been installed across Wokingham borough by the council.

They include 14 extra machines, with nine car parks receiving additional machines and every location being installed with more than one to improve visitor access.

The new digital screens allow visitors to make pre-authorised payments through a new ‘check in, check out’ system so they only pay for the time stayed by inputting their vehicle registration number, tapping or inserting their cards upon arrival and tapping or inserting the same card when leaving.

The new system means that no tickets will need to be displayed, with all details being checked electronically.

Customers can also pay using cash or through the Ringo app until September 2020 when the alternative phone system is set to be introduced through the new machines.

The project, which started in April and covers Wokingham, Woodley, Earley, Wargrave, Twyford and Winnersh has also seen five new solar-powered machines installed at Dinton Pastures Country Park in Hurst.

Cllr Pauline Jorgensen, executive member for highways and transport said: “These new machines have proved very popular at Cockpit Path car park, so it is great they have been rolled out across the borough.

“I would like to thank residents for their patience while there were a few teething problems after the initial installation in some locations. But the variety of payment options available means users can now be more flexible when they go out and enjoy their leisure time by visiting one of our towns or villages.

“The innovative ‘check in, check out’ payment system provides an improved service as it means visitors only pay for the exact amount of time they are actually using the car park. They will no longer have to play it safe by overpaying as the new technology works for them to ensure they pay the lowest amount possible.”