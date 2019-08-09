SITE INDEX

    • Class of four-year-olds graduate from Cedar Park nursery

    A class of four-year-olds enjoyed a day of celebration, eating and drinking as they graduated from nursery on Friday.

    The group of 40 graduated from Cedar Park Day Nursery, in Twyford, in a special ceremony organised by Stella Mitchell, which saw them receive a certificate and a book.

    Around 50 family members and friends joined staff to watch the children perform a host of songs including Daisy Daisy, I Can Sing a Rainbow and a goodbye song.

    Following the ceremony, the group enjoyed a picnic.

    Emma Kemp, area manager at Cedar Park Day Nursery, said: “The graduation is always a wonderful celebration of all the learning and development that has taken place over the last four years, before the children take the next step on their journey.”

