Public consultation being held on the council's rights of way improvement plan

A public consultation is being held on Wokingham Borough Council’s rights of way improvement plan.

The new plan, which covers the public rights of way (PROW) network, consisting of 164km of public rights of way will see more off-road links created between towns and more circular routes.

It will also improve surfaces and drainage, protect river banks, increase accessibility and encourage wildlife.

The previous 10-year-plan, which expires in 2020, has seen pathways to neighbouring schools, public transport and local amenities resurfaced, stiles replaced at the Loddon Valley Ramblers and sufficient prevention measures put in place to tackle the illegal usage of paths.

Cllr Parry Batth, executive member for environment and leisure: “There have been many successes over the past 10 years. Looking forward to the next 10 years, we need to build on the work that has been done and take it to the next level.

“Encouraging use of the network has always been a part of our plan, but now more than ever we hope to encourage the use of sustainable transport. We are going to create more walking and cycling routes between towns and villages so a greener way of travelling is possible and more appealing.

“We have a proposed plan of 76 actions but it’s so important that through this process we get residents’ feedback to ensure we are improving the things that really matter to our people.”

Visit www.wokingham.gov.uk and search ‘consultations’ before September 26.