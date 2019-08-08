Proposal for a new library in Twyford is passed 'in principle'

Bosses at Wokingham Borough Council (WBC) passed a motion supporting ‘in principle’ the development of a new library on the site of the Old Polehampton Boys School in Twyford at a meeting last month.

Council leader John Halsall (Con, Remenham, Wargrave and Ruscombe) said: “I’m really excited about bringing this forward.

“I’ve been out working on this for a number of years with local members and local dignitaries like Dave Turner.

“I’m very excited about the prospect of bringing a new library to Twyford as part of our regeneration of towns and villages other than Wokingham town.”

Cllr Halsall added that the paper is to ‘agree in principle the development and to authorise the work to bring it to a conclusion’.

Cllr Wayne Smith (Con, Hurst) said: “I fully support this, it’s been a long time coming and we need to get on with it. We don’t need to hesitate John we need to make sue that we are on the case and we don’t have anymore delays.”

Voicing her support, Cllr Pauline Jorgensen (Con, Hillside) said: “I would also like to support this, I was involved in it right at the beginning and I think it’s a really good solution for Twyford.”

Talking to the Advertiser, Cllr Stephen Conway (Lib, Twyford) who has been involved in the project for the last 20 years said: “I’m delighted that our long-awaited library and community hub is moving forward.

“I’m grateful to the leader of council for his willingness to work cross party on this issue with both me and my fellow Twyford Borough Councillor Lindsay Ferris. Having campaigned for a new library for many, many years, it’s wonderful to be so close to achieving it.”

A detailed proposal for the new library is set to go before an executive meeting in September.