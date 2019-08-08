SITE INDEX

    • Age Concern Twyford and District to host carers' coffee morning

    Age Concern Twyford and District is hosting a carers’ coffee morning on Thursday, August 22.

    The event, which takes place twice a month at the Twyford Centre in Polehampton Close, sees carers and those cared for invited to chat and make new friends from 10am.

    The informal occasion also offers an optional lunch for £6 per person at 12.30pm.

    Call the centre on 01189 344040 or visit www.ageconcerntwyford. org.uk

