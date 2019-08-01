Dinton Pastures Country Park hosts fun day for vulnerable adults  

Vulnerable adults were invited to Dinton Pastures for an inaugural inclusion event last month.

The event, which is part of Wokingham Borough Council’s (WBC) initiative to tackle loneliness, saw 30 adults from groups such as the Rose Buddies and the Daffodil Dementia Group enjoy crazy golf, feeding the ducks, and socialising in the fresh air.

The morning session saw attendees take part in a gentle walk around Black Swan Lake, accompanied by the council’s sports and leisure team, before enjoying pond dipping at Tufty’s Corner.

Following lunch at the Dragonfly Café, some of the visitors took part in a friendly game of golf, while others relaxed.

The day came to a close with visitors enjoying a sing-along and dance with ukulele band No Strings Attached.

Cllr Charles Margetts, executive member for health, wellbeing and adult services: “We are lucky that we live in such a caring borough, with so many kind and compassionate people willing to help those in need. Events like these are at the heart of what we, as a council, wish to achieve.

“If you know of anyone who suffers from loneliness or isolation, I kindly ask you to let them know about the activities we offer and all their benefits. Let’s look out for one another and lend a helping hand.”