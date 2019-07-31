Rogue trader from Charvil convicted of fraud

A rogue trader from Charvil who failed to complete landscaping work after taking cash from his victims has admitted fraud and breaking consumer protection law.

Kane Wootten, of Wenlock Edge, pleaded guilty to two charges of fraud and three charges under consumer protection law on Friday, July 26 at Reading Magistrates Court.

The investigation, by officers from the Public Protection Partnership (PPP) Trading Standards Team, was initiated after residents from Wokingham borough and one from Reading borough placed posts on Facebook between April and July 2018, asking for landscape work in their gardens.

The 23-year-old answered posts, offered to do the work and accepted payments for deposits or materials, which sometimes amounted to more than 50 per cent of the value quoted to do the work in full.

No work was ever carried in three of the four gardens, and in one instance Wootten asked for a second payment of £1,450 for materials after initially taking a £1,500 deposit.

During his interview under caution and after pleading guilt at court, Wootten claimed he had taken the money from his last two victims to pay rent and was at the time, struggling with various personal issues.

Wootten was given a one-year community order to complete 160 hours of unpaid work and pay £6,369 in compensation to the victims.

A spokesperson from Wokingham Borough Council said: “The actions of the defendant in this case were completely unacceptable.

“People have the right to assume that when they hand over money the work they’re paying for will be, or has been, carried out.

“We will always investigate matters of this nature and I would urge anyone who feels they have been the subject of unfair trading to contact the PPP service.”

If you have any concerns about a trader contact the PPP on: (01635) 519930 or email: tsadvice@westberks.gov.uk