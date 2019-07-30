Plans for a new library in Twyford are advancing

Long-standing plans for a new library in Twyford could be advancing as Wokingham Borough Council (WBC) continues its plans to regenerate the borough.

First campaigned for about 20 years ago by Cllr Stephen Conway (Lib Dem, Twyford), the library, which is currently located in a temporary building in Polehampton Close, could be moved into the old Polehampton Boys’ School, following a conversion.

The council would work in partnership with The Polehampton Trust, which owns the building, in order to renovate and convert it into a new library.

Cllr Conway said: “I started this campaign nearly 20 years ago when I was a councillor before and over many years it was very difficult to get the council to take seriously the efforts that were being made locally.

He added that whilst previous leaders of WBC were not so keen to deliver the proposal, current leader Cllr John Halsall ‘seems much more willing to work towards’ bringing the project life.

Planning permission for the project, which is estimated to cost between £350,000 and £750,000 was initially given in 2016, with the council proposing to convert the old school building into a library and community hub with additional facilities.

However, due to insufficient funding these plans were shelved, and Cllr Conway added that Cllr Halsall now ‘envisages the existing building being adapted’, with future plans to deliver a community hub if funding is available.

Cllr Conway added that there have been previous mentions of a private charity to run the new library.

He added: “I think what Cllr John Halsall is now proposing is that the council run the library, that there is not going to be any charitable body doing so, so I think it is a great thing.

“People in Twyford have been waiting for a new library for a very long time, its excellent news that we now seem to be getting closer to getting that library and I will do everything I can to make it happen.”

Cllr John Halsall (Con, Remenham, Wargrave and Ruscombe) said: “We’re committed as a borough to regenerate all the towns and parishes in the borough or to do as much as we can and this is part of that commitment.”

He added: “It will be a great thing for Twyford to have the old Polehampton Boys’ School restored and have a use for it and it will be a great thing for the borough to demonstrate its commitment to the rest, the whole of the borough.”