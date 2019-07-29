Green taskforce proposed for Twyford

A green taskforce should be set up to push environmental causes forward, a parish councillor said last week.

The initiative would see pupils currently studying their GCSEs and A-levels at Piggott School volunteer within the community as part of their Duke of Edinburgh skills section.

Cllr Rohan Abeywardana said he thought it ‘would be a good idea to actually encourage these volunteers to keep Twyford clean and green’.

He added that an umbrella group consisting of organisations such as Twyford Together, Twyford in Bloom and many more could be set up in order to push the initiative forward ‘more powerfully’.

“One of the first initiatives that we could actually work on as a group is Twyford in Bloom. We could sort of come up with themes with the history society and come up with different areas we could concentrate on and get the kids to get involved and to work on those as part of their Duke of Edinburgh scheme,” he said.

Cllr Jarvis urged Cllr Abeywardana to consult with Twyford District Youth and Community Centre which runs the Duke of Edinburgh scheme on a Friday night in conjunction with Wokingham Borough Council (WBC), which the parish council has given a grant towards.

Cllr Abeywardana added that he has been in contact with Piggott School and sought the parish council’s approval to give a presentation to the school’s sixth form.

Cllr John Jarvis and Cllr Bridget Ditcham suggested discussing the initiative with Twyford Together members Gordon Holmes, who runs the Twyford Rethinks its Plastic (TRIP) initiative, the group’s environmental officer Paul Cassidy and group chairman Rob Yeadon who already runs a separate scheme at Piggott School.

Cllr Ditcham said: “As you said right at the beginning there are so many different bodies all working towards the same end, it would be far better for everybody to be working together.”

Cllr Abeywardana proposed to invite representatives from various organisations such as Twyford Together to a parish council meeting to discuss the initiative and come up with ways to push it forward.

Responding to the proposal, Cllr Roy Mantel said: “There’s so many people involved and the council’s business is there, normally we state discussions for half an hour and that may not work. I think it may have to be separate.”

Parish clerk Lucy Moffatt added that the council ‘(has) a role to play’ in the initiative, and have the ability as an umbrella organisation to not be directly involved but to bring ‘all those organisations together’ and co-ordinate.

The initiative is set to be discussed further by the Planning and Amenities Committee at the beginning of September.

The meeting also saw the council unanimously vote to appoint Cllr Teresa Ramsden to the Twyford Rethinks its Plastic (TRIP) committee.

The council unanimously passed the proposal to support Twyford journey to a ‘plastic-free status’ and committing to ‘using plastic alternatives’.

Following an amendment, the council also unanimously passed a motion ‘to request all users of Twyford Parish Council lands and amenities to restrict their use of plastic’, with the original proposal focusing on the upcoming Twyford Village Fete.