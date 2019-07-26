Thames Water set to close road in Charvil for sewage works   

Thames Water is set to embark on a four-week project to connect 12 homes to the sewage network.

The scheme will see a new pipeline installed to connect the houses in Waingels Road, Charvil, which up until now have used septic tanks.

A pumping station is also set to be built, and an outdoor cabinet to cover the control panels and equipment.

The work will see Waingels Road closed from the junction of Denmark Avenue to Beggars Hill Road from the start of the project, Monday, August 5, until its completion on Tuesday, September 3.

To reduce disruption to Waingels College, work has been scheduled to take place in the summer holidays and surrounding footpaths will remain open.