Councillors at Wokingham Borough have declared a climate emergency

Councillors at Wokingham Borough Council (WBC) unanimously passed a motion to declare a climate emergency at a full council meeting on Thursday, July 18.

The motion, submitted by leader Cllr John Halsall, saw the council take its first steps towards its goal of becoming carbon neutral by 2030.

Cllr Halsall urged the council to recognise the need for urgent action to protect the planet at a local, national and international level, a declaration which has also been made by more than 100 local authorities across the UK, including the UK Government.

Cllr Gregory Murray, the cabinet member for climate emergency, said: “We have now made a firm pledge to make the council carbon neutral by 2030 and we will be developing a climate change emergency action plan to do this.

“We will be looking for residents, businesses, charities and schools to work alongside us to help reduce our emissions, address climate change and guarantee the future of our planet.

He added that whilst the council already has successful initiatives such as ‘food waste’, ‘reduced energy usage’ and ‘sustainable transport and development policies’, this is just the start of the process towards helping residents make positive changes for the planet.

In his motion, Cllr Halsall said: “Wokingham Borough Council (WBC) believes the world is now in a climate emergency. More concerted and urgent action is needed at local, national and international level to protect our planet for future generations.

“As such, this council commits to playing as full a role as possible – leading by example as well as by exhortation – in achieving a carbon neutral Wokingham Borough by 2030.”

Following an amendment by Cllr Carl Doran, it was agreed Cllr Murray would set up a cross-party working group in order to work towards achieving a carbon neutral borough.

The group is set to consult with local community members and will report back in six months.

The Royal Borough aims to become carbon neutral by 2050.