Local community celebrated at annual Twyford Together Awards

Businesses, community members and sponsors enjoyed an evening of celebration at the annual Twyford Together Awards last week.

The special ceremony, held at Buratta’s at the Royal Oak in Ruscombe on Monday, July 15, saw 11 awards given out highlighting efforts within the community.

Gordon Storey of Twyford Together said: “We just had a great evening – I think people were excited, everybody got a certificate and the winners got some nice glass awards that were specially engraved.

“The whole thing was a series of highlights. It showcased the great events in the village, such as the volunteers that we’ve got who do so much for the village.”

Olivier Picard, owner of Newdays Pharmacy, which won Business of the Year, said: “It was a fantastic feeling to win an award this year. It gives us recognition for the work we proudly do.

“It is the second award in three years we have been honoured to receive. Two years after winning the best new business award, we have now won the best business award. This is truly fantastic.”

Neil Robertson, of Wargrave and Twyford Community First Responders, won volunteer of the year.

He said: “I was delighted and honoured to receive this award. I’d like to thank Twyford Together in particular, for their unwavering support over the past few years in making our local public access defibrillator network a reality.”

David Turner, who organised the latest see-saw world record attempt earlier this year won the newly-created Special Event of the Year award.

He said: “I was very moved really because I’ve lived in the village for several years and it was nice to get recognition from Twyford Together.

“I’d like to thank the people who voted for me to win the award.”

Janette Vorster, an admin of the Twyford (Berkshire) Facebook Group, won community group of the year, she said: “Me and my fellow team of admins felt humbled with the nomination and for winning this award. We are thankful for all the nominations we received.”

Stephen Loyd, of Friends of Ruscombe Wood, who won the environment award, said: “I feel very proud to have won this award and would like to

acknowledge the dedicated support of my volunteers who help at Ruscombe Wood to enhance its biodiversity.

“Considering the growing number of environmental initiatives in the area, it was a great honour to accept this award.”

The winners were…