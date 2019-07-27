Ice cream bike worth more than £3000 is stolen in Sonning

The owner of a small ice-cream business has issued an urgent appeal for information after one of her two bike and freezer units, worth more than £3,000, was stolen from Sonning High Street on overnight on Thursday, June 27.

Kathy Drogemuller, who started La Bas Co. two years ago, said she woke up the following morning to prepare for a rounder’s event in the village when she noticed her cart was no longer there.

She said: “My heart just sank it was awful, but then I’m quite a practical person so I sort of went into, right I need to get ready for this event tonight and how am I going to manage that”.

Kathy added that luckily she was able to attend the event due to her having a spare bike and freezer unit, leading to her to not lose any sales.

“It hasn’t sunk in that someone’s stolen it. It looks quite distinct, so why someone would think they can get away with shifting that on I don’t know,” she added.

In a statement, Thames Valley Police said: “A report was made following the theft of a bike on 28 June from The Mews, High Street in Sonning.

“The investigation has been filed pending any further information coming to light.

“Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or make a report online quoting reference 43190195354.”