Twyford's in bloom and going for gold

Judges from Thames and Chiltern in Bloom viewed a series of creative plants, gardens and instalments around the village at the annual Twyford in Bloom on Monday, July 22.

The event, which sees the community create a series of installations and displays all year round, is part of Britain in Bloom, with Twyford Together’s environmental officer Paul Cassidy entering the village into the Thames and Chiltern region for the last four years.

Starting at 11am the judges, alongside Twyford Together members Gordon Storey and Paul Cassidy, Twyford parish clerks Lucy Moffatt and Lynn Povey, Cllr Malcom Bray and Gerry Wise of the Twyford and Ruscombe local history society viewed the gardens at Bridge House nursing home.

The judges went on to view a series of spectacular plant displays at the Twinning gardens at the back of Polehampton School and at the nearby Age Concern centre, before visiting the newly renovated and renamed Twyford Memorial Hall.

Moving onto the centre of Twyford, the party was greeted with a colourful alleyway umbrella installation, before going onto inspect the plant displays at the Twyford Almshouses and nearby Jubilee Corner.

Following a visit to the Twyford and Ruscombe Horticultural Association, the group viewed the wild flowers at King George’s playing fields, before moving onto visit the Hurst allotments to view the community plants and the Osier plantation.

During their two-hour walk, the judges also got the chance to see a series of local history boards, put up by the Twyford and Ruscombe local history society, hanging baskets, visit St Thomas-Moore catholic church and view the walkway near Tesco which features a host of paintings of local events such as Twyford Donkey Derby, painted by the local schools.

The tour came to a close at 1pm wit the party visiting the nearby Colleton School where pupils, headteacher Caroline Norris and chairman of the governors Cllr Bridget Ditcham came back from their holidays to show the group their various horticultural activities such as planting flowers and vegetables.

Following lunch at Bridge House, the judges were given a presentation listing all the events and activities happening throughout the year in the village.

Gordon Storey of Twyford Together said: “We’ve only ever had silver guilt which is a top silver award we’ve never managed gold so this year we hope to get gold.”

Paul Cassidy, environmental officer at Twyford Together said: “We were very impressed by everybody who helped out.

“It’s a great community effort and hopefully we will achieve the magical goal because we always get the silver guilt which is very good but we would really like a gold.”

The results of the visit will be announced in September.