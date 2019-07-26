Dolphin School has held its first ever 'Environment Day'

Dolphin School in Hurst hosted its first ever ‘Environment Day’ on Friday, July 5.

Proposed and led by outgoing year eight students, the day saw children enjoy a host of activities designed to raise their awareness of climate change and the impact of their actions.

Activities included sustainable gardening, environmental poetry, a recycled catwalk, mindfulness and plastic art.

Jamie Thorogood and Millie Charlesworth, the year eight students who proposed the idea to headteacher Adam Hurst, said: “I felt like it was vital to educate young people about how important protecting the environment really is. I think, in the end, it will be children who save the planet.”

Mr Hurst said: “When two of our current Year 8 pupils came to me and proposed their concept of ‘Environment Day’, I thought it might be a fleeting idea.

“However, in true Dolphin fashion, the two students in question went away and independently wrote an extensive pitch for their Environment Day, with 14 suggested activities for us as staff to consider.

“At that point, I could only say yes, and to their delight, several staff took it up and helped them facilitate what turned out to be a wonderful day for our Year 3-8 students, who came off curriculum throughout the day, to contribute to a great event full of teaching and learning, led by our pupils, about the world we live in.”