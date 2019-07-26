Church minister has retired after 20 years of service

Twyford resident Geoff Pugh has retired as an ordained local minister 10 years after he was ordained in Christchurch Cathedral, Oxford.

The 71-year-old, who has decided to retire following the deterioration of his eyesight, has been taking part in services in Twyford, Ruscombe and Hurst for the last two decades, first as a lay minister, and then as a clerk in Holy Orders.

Mr Pugh, who was born in Loughton, Essex completed his final service on Sunday, July 7 at St James Church, Ruscombe.

“I had no interest in Christianity when I first became involved with St Mary’s Church in Twyford,” he said.

“Then I went along to family services to help my wife Maggie. She was taking our twin sons, Christopher and Stephen, to church and needed some help.

“I was invited to join the Parochial Church Council, eventually joined the choir and became a server as my interest strengthened,” he said.

Mr Pugh, who at the time was earning a living as a quantity surveyor, as part of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors, served for a period of time as a church treasurer and eventually advanced to becoming the lay vice chairman of the PCC.

Whilst the church has been his main focus, Mr Pugh has taken the time to sing with the semi-professional Didcot based Barezzi Opera Company and is also the Vice-President of the Twyford and Ruscombe Horticultural Association, and was previously their show secretary.

Mr Pugh added: “I really don’t know what to expect from retirement,” he said. “The church has been my life and it has been a privilege serving the people of Ruscombe, Twyford and Hurst.

“It’s not easy to retire from being a minister in the local church and I have no idea what the future holds. I have made no real plans but I am looking forward to worshipping God as an ordinary member of the congregation.”

Local vicar Anna Harwood said: "The churches of Ruscombe, Twyford and Hurst will give thanks together for the ministry of the Revd Geoff Pugh, established during many years of service to the local community and having connections with so many people by conducting baptisms, weddings and funerals.”

As a farewell gift, the parishioners gifted Mr Pugh a garden table, chairs and cushions, as well as a photo album with images from his time in the diocese.