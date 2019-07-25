Plans to install a 'green wall' in Twyford to offset traffic pollution

Plans to install a ‘green wall’ at the crossroads on Twyford High Street could move forward.

The wall, which will be made up of a plant structure, will be used to offset the high levels of pollution at the crossroads, which is said to be caused by a build up of traffic and running engines.

Cllr Stephen Conway (Lib Dem, Twyford) said: “[What] emerged during the election campaign and long before it was the very poor air quality at the crossroads in the centre of Twyford.”

He added that ‘it’s particularly bad on the arm of the crossroads going from Twyford towards Charvil that’s up the high street’ and that’s ‘because buildings there come very close to the road, there’s very small, narrow pavements so its like a canyon that traps in fumes.’

Cllr Conway said that the idea of the wall ‘lies with residents of Twyford’ who suggested it during a Facebook discussion relaying information about a council meeting in which councillors discussed possible ways to tackle the pollution, including putting up signs encouraging drivers to turn off their engines.

The idea was put to Cllr Pauline Jorgensen after Cllr Conway bumped into her at the council’s offices and she invited him to join a meeting with her and two senior officers.

He said: “I mentioned the green wall in the context of the problems that the village and with air quality and she looked very interested and I think she’s now got this idea in her mind, that it’s something that’s worth pursuing and she’s I think spoken with the officers about how it maybe pursued.”

Cllr Conway added that he has been in contact with Twyford residents who are ‘interested in raising some funding’, while there is also ‘some scope’ for the council to cover part of the cost.

“I’m delighted the council now seems to be seriously considering it and doing a lot of work to see if its going to be possible to introduce it,” he said.

Cllr Parry Batth, executive member for environment and leisure, said: “Wokingham Borough Council's green wall projects, where plants would be grown vertically to provide greenery to an outside wall, are aspirational at the moment.

“We are looking to incorporate the idea of green walls into our towns and town centres where they are appropriate and would prove most effective.

“We encourage businesses to partner with us on these and help them come to fruition. Any funding assistance for any planting or maintenance of green walls, which will be visually striking and have an environmental impact, will only help to make these aspirations a reality.”