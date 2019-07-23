In pictures: Thousands enjoy a weekend of music as Marvellous Festival returns

Thousands flocked to Dinton Pastures Country Park to enjoy a weekend of music as the annual Marvellous Festival returned.

The popular event saw festival goers treated to three live stages and a fireworks display which launched from the the island in the middle of the lake at the park.

Attendees enjoyed singing along to performances by popular tribute acts on the main stage, including Bon Giovi, The Brian Adams experience and Platinum ‘The Live ABBA Tribute Show.

The Wokingham Music Club stage was host to a series of local bands including The Howlin’ Dogs, The Foray and Selina.

Cllr Parry Batth, executive member for environment and leisure, said: “We are delighted to have welcomed thousands of guests to this year Marvellous Festival. Dinton Pastures provides the perfect outdoor space for this annual musical extravaganza.

“In addition, profits from this event are channelled back into maintaining our beloved country parks, so not only did guests get to enjoy a family-friendly festival, but by doing so they are also giving back to their local communities and enhancing the borough’s wildlife.”

Steve Stanton, Marvellous Festival director, said: “We want to thank everyone who attended this weekend’s Marvellous Festival.

“We welcomed a record number of guests at this year’s event, and Dinton Pastures was the perfect location. I’m sure visitors will join me in agreement when I say the live music was fantastic.

“It was great to see so many people up dancing and singing along. Tickets are already on sale for next year’s festival and we’ve already confirmed four major acts including; Coldplace, T.Rextasy, Legend and Limehouselizzy. I look forward to welcoming our 2020 festival goers – roll on next summer!”