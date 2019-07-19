Marvellous Festival to pay tribute to great rock artists this weekend

Music lovers are set to enjoy live music, entertainment and plenty eating and drinking as the Marvellous Festival returns to Dinton Pastures Country Park this weekend.

The annual celebration, running from noon to 11pm on both days, will feature three stages, with the main-stage showcasing a number of tribute acts including Bon Giovi, the Prince Experience, a Rod Stewart tribute and Platinum, a live ABBA tribute show.

Festival goers will also get the chance to enjoy a host of local bands including Syn City Rockers, Bottle Kids, No Feathers and many more on The Wokingham Music Club stage.

Guests will also be treated to a host of food stalls and a bar, as well as various fairground rides, a silent disco marquee and an opportunity to bring their own picnic and chairs and use the dedicated camping area.

Saturday’s festivities will come to an end with the return of the popular ‘Fireworks Finale’ which is set to be launched from the island at the centre of the lake at the park.

Cllr Parry Batth, executive member for environment and leisure, said: “Dinton Pastures Country Park provides a beautiful backdrop for Marvellous Festival’s annual music extravaganza. I hope many of the borough’s residents come along to enjoy the variety of live music acts and activities on offer across the weekend.”

Steve Stanton, Marvellous Festival director, said: “This year’s Marvellous Festival is set to be bigger and better than ever and we look forward to welcoming both first-time and regular attendees to the weekend. It’s a joy to be working in partnership with Dinton Pastures once again, as I’m sure many will agree, the grounds provide the perfect location to enjoy this family-friendly festival.”

For more information visit: https://www.marvellousfestivals.com