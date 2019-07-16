Duathlon with a difference takes place at Dinton Pastures

A duathlon with a difference took place at Dinton Pastures Country Park at the weekend.

On Sunday, Barnes Fitness organised a ‘SUPathlon’ at the park in Davis Street, which mixed running and stand-up paddleboarding.

A regular duathlon sees athletes run and cycle to the finishing line, but this time the organisers made use of the watery terrain and replaced the cycling leg with paddleboarding, and 40 ‘supathletes’ took part.

Cllr Parry Batth (Con, Shinfield North), cabinet member for environment and leisure, said: “Dinton Pastures was the perfect location for this innovative activity, with its large lake and scenic off-road running route.

“It was superb to see so many entrants put their best paddle forward in the SUPathlon.

“I was also delighted to hear so many participants comment on the fun and friendly atmosphere, and excellent facilities on offer.”

Race organisers Ellie Barnes of Barnes Fitness added that she was ‘overjoyed’ to have brought the event to life.

Fitness fanatics do not have long until the next active event takes place at Dinton Pastures.

On Thursday, August 8 the Summer Series, where runners can take part in 5k and 10k events, takes place at the park.

To enter the Summer Series visit bit.ly/2LnA2Xk