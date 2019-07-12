Council launches 'Ageing Actively' campaign to beat loneliness

A new campaign tackling loneliness in elderly residents in the Wokingham borough has been launched by the council.

The ‘Ageing Actively’ campaign aims to help older members of the community to meet new people, keep active and learn new skills.

Trained volunteers have been enlisted to act as peer mentors, providing support for the elderly on a one-to-one basis and find appropriate activities and groups.

The initiative was launched during an event held on Monday, July 1 at Polehampton Court, Twyford, which saw residents take part in a number of seated classes designed to increase mobility and strength.

Cllr Parry Batth, executive member for environment and leisure services, said: “Loneliness is growing, with 1.2million chronically lonely older people in the UK, and we want to help reduce its existence in our older population. We want to encourage all over 60s within the borough to reach out to us, meet new people and have fun.”

Contact sport@wokingham.gov.uk or call 0118 974 3728 for details.