Twyford Snooker Club set to be renamed during celebratory ceremony 

A snooker club is set to be renamed on Saturday in a ceremony held to mark 100 years since it was gifted to the men of Twyford who servided in the First World War.

The special event, running between 2.30pm and 5pm will see Lady Elizabeth Godsal OBE unveil the new sign at 3pm, renaming the Twyford Snooker Club as Twyford Memorial Hall.

The club, formerly Twyford Men’s Club, was gifted by Rev Robert Ackworth on July 13, 1919, with a memorial ‘inscribed with the names of all those who had served’.

The club started fundraising in 2013 and the refurbishment project was funded by sponsors and donors, including a £1,000 donation from the Louis Baylis (Maidenhead Advertiser) Trust.

The ceremony will see friends, and donors gather to enjoy drinks and nibbles, as well as snooker-themed activities.

David Warner, chairman of Twyford Snooker Club said: “It’s really our opportunity to thank the community. The change of name we thought was appropriate but the event primarily is to thank those sponsors and others including the [Louis] Baylis Trust who helped us to get where we’ve got to.”