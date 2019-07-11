Youngsters enjoy a football fun day hosted in association with Mcdonald's

More than 500 children enjoyed a day of competitive football and activities as the Twyford Comets FC fun day returned for another year last Saturday.

Hosted in association with McDonald’s, the event running between 9am and 4.30pm saw players compete in 10 tournaments throughout the day, featuring various age groups from mini-comets to U18’s competing in five-aside and nine-aside matches.

The club, who were lucky enough to be chosen by McDonald’s, who receive thousands of applications each year, raised circa £1,600 for the club and £143 for its U8 Pan-Disability team.

McDonald’s also provided a range of inflatables for visitors to practise their shots and celebration slides.

Attendees were also treated to face-painting, a barbecue, ice-cream, snacks, a drinks tent as well as fruit bags, water and milk from McDonald’s and its supplier Arla.

Brandon Murphy, club secretary, said: “The attendance and activities

on the day far exceeded our expectations, and the Fun Day was our most successful in the history of the club.

“We are very grateful to the community for coming out and showing their support.”