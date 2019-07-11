First ever SUPathlon to take place this Sunday

The final countdown to what is believed to be the first ever SUPathlon in the UK is on.

The new event, which is set to see stand-up paddleboarding (SUP) and running combined, will take place on Sunday, July 14 at Dinton Pastures Country Park.

Competitors aged 15 and over will get the chance to compete as individuals or in teams of two at the event organised by Bracknell-based Barnes Fitness.

The day will see competitors take on 1km of paddling at Black Swan Lake, followed by 5km of running on a course typically used for the Dinton Pastures Summer 5k and 10k series.

All participants will receive commemorative medals for their efforts.

Ellie Barnes of Barnes Fitness said: “The Dinton SUPathlon is — as far as we’re aware — the first event just combining a SUP challenge followed by a run and entries are coming in steadily.

“We’re giving entrants the choice of completing both legs on their own or competing as a two-person relay team, with one taking on the paddleboarding and the second tackling the run.

“So if you’re a runner who has yet to climb on a SUP board, this is your chance to find a partner who has and create a winning team!’

Ellie added: “The SUP course involves two laps of a 500m course, and we are providing full on-water safety cover.

“While it’s not a difficult course, it’s also not suitable for complete novices so we are asking that anyone wanting to take part in the SUP leg confirms they’ve had some paddling experience.”

Dinton Pastures Activity Centre manager Tanya Lee said: “We’re delighted to be hosting this new event which we believe will serve as a great introduction to Dinton Pastures as a centre for stand-up paddleboarding.

“We’re offering SUP taster sessions every Saturday morning between now and the race which are ideal for anyone who wants to take part but has yet to try paddleboarding.”

Entry for competitors with their own board and paddle is £20 and £25 if they want to hire them from Dinton Pastures watersports team. For the relay team the prices are £30 and £35.

Dinton SUPathlon entries and more information at Barnes Fitness.