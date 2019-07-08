In pictures: Theresa May joins in with celebrations at Charvil Village Fete

The Prime Minster joined fete-goers as they enjoyed a beach-themed family fun day at the Charvil Village Fete on Saturday.

Theresa May, who arrived at the annual event with her husband Philip May, was said to be enjoying mingling with villagers and stallholders during her stay, which lasted for about 30 minutes.

Organised by the Charvil Village Fete Association for its second year running, the event saw more than 600 attendees treated to a host of beach themed activities including beach volleyball and various cardboard cut-outs for children to put their heads in.

Visitors also enjoyed live entertainment from band Piston Broke, as well as a bar and a barbeque featuring burgers and hot dogs, all provided by Nyama Catering.

For the second year running, ‘The Great Charvil Cake Off’ kicked off with an action-packed agenda, with one round asking contestants to decorate cupcakes with a beach theme, all of which were judged by Emma from Emma’s Kitchen in Twyford as well as Cllr Jim Gillett, chairman of Charvil Parish Council.

Berkshire Reptile Encounters provided an afternoon of fun with a host of reptiles including a giant tortoise, whilst the Busy Brushes of Charvil gave children the opportunity to take part in a craft competition.

Visitors were also treated to a raffle featuring prizes such as tickets to Henley Festival and Rewind as well as a host of stalls selling various products, fundraising for young people to go to Peru and promoting causes such as zero waste from Fill Food.

Children also got the chance to enjoy a large inflatable slide and a climbing wall provided by Wokingham Borough Council as well as popular Disney character Ariel.

Charvil Parish Council, which also assists in running the fete, was there discussing topics with villagers, whilst Charlotte Yeadon and her fellow pupils from nearby Piggott School volunteered at the event.

Sarah Stonhold, chair of Charvil Village Fete said: “[We] would like to say a huge thank you to all members of the committee who put in the time and effort to run the event.”