Fun-packed fete closes the biennial Wargrave Festival

Villagers enjoyed a week of comedy, dancing, entertainment and plenty of food and drink as the biennial Wargrave Festival came to a close last week.

The two-and-a-half week celebration entered into its final stages on Monday evening with ‘Wargrave in Vogue’ in which 300 women were treated to a fashion show alongside a beauty and pampering session.

Events during the week included Champagne tasting and an evening of comedy featuring TV regular Simon Evans.

More than 350 people attended The Crystal Ball on Friday evening which included a three-course meal, entertainment and dancing into the early hours of the morning.

The weekend kicked off in style on Saturday with the Mayor of Wokingham, Cllr Bill Soane, leading a parade, with more than 120 people from organisations such as Wargrave Guides, from the top of Wargrave Village, to Mill Green, ready to open the fete.

More than 1,200 visitors enjoyed a host of stalls, food and refreshments, a dog show, art displays and much more at the free to attend ‘Festival Fete’.

The action ended with the ‘Wargrave Variety Show’ which saw more than 500 people enjoy a performance of ‘The Greatest Showman’, followed by music from bands and entertainment and comedy from Clive Dow and Guy Heiser of Wargrave Theatre Workshop.

Cllr Graham Howe, chairman of Wargrave Festival, said: “We’re very grateful to the 20 organisations. There were between 100 and 120 organisers of events to put on the whole thing and we had more or less a sell-out on everything.”