In pictures: Thousands celebrate Hurst Show and Country Fayre's 40th birthday

Thousands flocked to celebrate the 40th birthday of the Hurst Show and Country Fayre last weekend.

The annual fun weekend, running between 10am and 5pm on both days, was opened by founder Chris James, current show chair Sue Payne and former chairs David Lochman and Sarah Barnard, alongside show favourite and traction engine owner Arthur Honey, 71.

Visitors were treated to a celebration song, written and sung by pupils at St Nicholas Primary School, Hurst, in collaboration with St Nicholas Church organist and former pupil Tom Lowe.

The celebration also featured a host of arena attractions including birds of prey, Hurst Morris People, dog agility, search and rescue dogs, and an

Elements Dance and Theatre Display.

Visitors also enjoyed the Hurst Village Society’s archery, live music, an art show, a dog show, and a ‘guess the crushed car’ stall which was won by Daniel de Mounteney.

Performing at the show for the first time, Reading Scottish Pipe Band’s youth section drew applause from visitors.

The Classic Vehicle Show saw a record turnout of 100 cars and motorbikes with Mike Fayers of Shinfield winning the best entry on both days with his 1967 Jaguar E type and 1961 Austin Healey.

The show also featured a new discovery trail sending visitors on an adventure looking for fun facts.

Current chair Sue Payne made three celebration cakes and a history display, whilst former chairs John Edwards and Duncan Kendall also joined in with celebrations.

Sue Payne, chair of Hurst Show and Country Fayre, said: “We kept everyone well hydrated with bargain priced water supplies, lots of shady tents and even a dogs’ paddling pool.

“We sold 2,700 soft drinks and 1,633 glasses of beer and cider. Visitor numbers were lower on Saturday, but we had huge crowds the next day.

“It was buzzing.”