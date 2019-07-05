Wokingham Borough Council to consult on housing numbers

Wokingham Borough councillors have urged the parish council to take part in a borough-wide public consultation on housing numbers.

According to documents on the Wokingham Borough Council (WBC) website, the consultation asks residents if they ‘support’ the ‘government imposed housing numbers’, which currently stand at more than 800 homes per year.

Speaking at Twyford Parish Council, WBC Cllr Wayne Smith (Con, Hurst) said it was ‘very clear’ residents had concerns about traffic, congestion and housing.

Cllr Smith added that in order to tackle government housing numbers, WBC is looking at the route of litigation alongside its already established ‘Enough is Enough’ campaign.

“We’ve had another conversation, a more in depth conversation this time with the MP for this area, the Prime Minister [Theresa May] and she’s promised to help us before she leaves office,” he said.

Parish councillor Claire Scull raised concerns regarding how successful taking on the Government would be as a ‘minority’ council area.

Cllr Smith said with the backing of lawyers, politicians and residents, there was a better chance of gaining government attention.

Cllr Stephen Conway (Lib Dem, Twyford) said that while the consultation has ‘cross party backing’, the party would have preferred a longer consultation period or a borough-wide petition instead, to ensure a good rate of return.

Both councillors have urged the parish council to take part in the consultation, ending Tuesday, July 23.