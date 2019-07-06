50th anniversary celebration and open day held at Elizabeth Court

Wargrave Housing Association’s management committee hosted an open day and birthday party to celebrate the 50th Anniversary of Elizabeth Court on Saturday, June 22.

The charity, which was set up to provide homes for the elderly, held the open day for residents and people over the age of 60 with a connection to Wargrave to come and have a look around the housing complex.

Elizabeth Court, which only accommodates individuals capable of independent living, consists of one-bedroom studio flats which have been upgraded over the years.

Following a ‘major investment’, the complex, which currently houses 43 residents, now features a ‘modern entrance, beautiful lounge’ and 48 updated flats.

Whilst the complex provides a local surgery and a House Manager responsible for both the site and the wellbeing of the tenants, it does not provide ‘care, nursing or medical assistance.’

Following the open day, invited guests, consisting of residents and their next of kin, local council members, medical practitioners and church members all gathered to celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the complex.

Shirley Collie, Wargrave Housing Association committee member said: “Applicants have to be over 60 and we celebrated two 100th birthdays at the end of 2017!

“The local surgery is part of the complex which means that villagers and residents see each other often and doctors are on hand when required.”