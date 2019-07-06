Twyford and Ruscombe WI doante food to mark centenary

Twyford and Ruscombe Women’s Institute (WI) has chosen to mark the centenary year of the Berkshire Federation of WI’s by donating a series of items to foodbank, ReadiFood.

As part of their 100-year celebrations, the organisation responsible for all local WI’s invited them to either collect 100 items for charity or do 100 things to mark the occasion.

Over a series of months, the Twyford and Ruscombe-based branch, which has 26 members, collected 100 items ranging from tinned foods to toiletries, finally coming together to deliver them in a special event held at Waitrose and Partners on Thursday, June 27.

The supermarket donated a further 50 items, bringing the total up to 150.

Margaret Steel, president of the Twyford and Ruscombe WI, said: “Waitrose when they heard we were bringing it down they said they would add another 50 items.”

Chloe Cooper, assistant team manager at the Waitrose Memory Store, said: “We just like to give our support to our local communities and I think the food bank is obviously well cherished and is a really big part of that so we’re happy to help really”.

As part of the festivities the federation also created two special ‘Berkshire Centenary Dolls’ called Adelaide, named after Mrs Adelaide Hoodless, the founder of the WI in Canada and Emily, named after Mrs Emily Morrell, the first Berkshire Federation chairman.

The bespoke dolls are currently travelling to each WI for one week, in which members are tasked to take them on adventures around their local area.

Emily, who arrived at the Twyford and Ruscombe branch from Sonning, has attended the Waitrose delivery event and has enjoyed various picnics, a pub lunch, an adventure at Grey’s Court and a local friendship club.

“I felt the event went very well. It was good to see several members of our WI there, as they were the ones who brought in items to our meetings for the food bank collection,” she said.

“Waitrose were particularly helpful and accommodating, and made us feel very welcome. I think we more than achieved the challenge set us by our Federation to collect or do one hundred things as part of their centenary celebration, and we feel that we have helped our local community in a very practical way,” Margaret added.