Twyford Comets to host football fun day with McDonald's

Attendees are set to enjoy a day of fun and football as the Twyford Comets FC Fun Day returns for another year this Saturday.

Hosted in association with McDonald's, the event running between 9am and 4.30pm at King George V Recreation Ground invites all players, even those not registered to the club to attend with their friends and family.

The day will be split into two halves, with five tournaments in the morning and five in the afternoon, all featuring various age groups, from mini-comets to U18’s playing five-aside and 9-aside matches.

Players within each age group will be divided into four equal teams at both 9.20am and 1.20pm, after which team captains will select a name from their group hat and will go onto play three team matches, followed by a group semi-final and nail-biting final.

Players are welcome to wear any kit they like, whilst Twyford Comets FC players are encouraged to wear their club kits.

For the tournaments to work, a minimum of 20 players in each group are required, with family and friends welcome to take part in the ‘appropriate age group tournament’.

All group winners will receive a medal for their efforts.

As a special treat, children will get the chance to enjoy a series of inflatables to practice their fastest shots and celebration slides, all provided by McDonald's.

Attendees are invited to bring picnic blankets, food, gazebos, music and chairs to the event will be treated a barbecue, snacks, a drinks tent and ice-cream throughout the day.

A £2.50 sub per player will be collected by the team manager on the day and will contribute towards running costs for the tournament.

Brandon Murphy, Club Secretary, said: “This year's Twyford Comets Fun Day promises to be one of the biggest in the history of the Club, and we invite the community to come down and enjoy the McDonald's inflatables, and the football.”

For more information visit: https://www.twyfordcomets.com