Wargrave Festival Week Two: Biennial event pays tribute to Paul Daniels

The biennial Wargrave Festival continued into its second week with an evening with Debbie McGee.

The two-and-a-half-week celebration has the theme of Wargrave – That’s Magic in honour of late resident Paul Daniels.

His widow, Debbie McGee, opened the marquee events with Paul Daniels’ Magic Life on Wednesday, June 19.

The sold-out event saw 250 people listen to Debbie as she told stories about Paul Daniels’ life, showing images of him as a child, discussing his work as a magician and giving an insight into how the two of them met and worked alongside stars throughout the years.

Wargrave councillor Graham Howe, chairman of Wargrave Festival, said: “I presented some flowers to her at the end of the show and I said these are not from me as the chairman and they’re not from the festival committee, they are from all of Wargrave because they [Debbie and Paul] have been such a friendly and integral part of the community.”

More than 200 attendees were treated to a classical evening at St Mary’s Church on Monday, featuring the St Martin’s in the Field orchestra.

Monday evening also saw the introduction of a new event – Gin on the River.

Held in the garden of a Church Street house overlooking the river, 140 visitors enjoyed six different types of gin as well as tapas-style snacks.

Magic at the Auction saw TV auctioneer Thomas Plant talk to guests about his profession and how to get the best deals on antiques.

The festival saw authors Clare Rees, Vanessa Holburn and Kerry McKeagney share their expertise on how to write, gain content and get published during the Wargrave Words event, attended by 80 people at Woodclyffe Hall on Thursday evening.

On Friday 250 people attended the jazz night at Wargrave Boating Club, and 300 people enjoyed the Piggott PTA Festival’s Festival marquee event.

Children decorated biscuits, made cakes and got their hands messy during food preparation at Saturday’s Family Food and Fun open day, hosted by cookery school Sticky Fingers.

The family-focused festivities didn’t stop there with Saturday’s night’s Dancing Under the Spell giving children the opportunity to practise aerobic and belly dancing and compete against professionals from the Miles School of Dancing in the cha-cha-cha.

On Sunday evening, West End star Adam Linstead was joined by a team of musicians as he performed songs from shows including Les Miserables and Phantom of the Opera.

The event raised an estimated £6,000 for The Wargrave Heritage Trust.

Cllr Howe added: “I think everyone has really enjoyed it and I think people are pacing themselves because there’s an awful lot going on.”

The festival finishes on Sunday.