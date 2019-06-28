The 40th Hurst Show and Country Fayre is set to kick off this weekend

An action-packed birthday celebration is set to take place as the Hurst Show and Country Fayre returns for its 40th year this weekend.

Visitors will be treated to a host of new attractions including a 40-year history exhibition, the performance of an anniversary song written by pupils at St Nicholas Primary School in collaboration with St Nicholas Church organist Tom Lowe and an all ages Discovery Trail.

The milestone celebration, running between 10am and 5pm on both days will be opened by show favourite of 25 years, Arthur Honey, 71 with his traction engine, whilst other key figures will help cut the opening ribbon.

The family-fun weekend will also feature a classic vehicle show, a guess the name of the crushed vehicle stall, a fun dog show, birds of prey and search and rescue displays, morris dancing, a dog agility course, Reading Scottish Pipe Band’s youth section and much more.

All eyes will also be on Kaspar the singing dog, who is anticipated to sing along to the Reading Scottish Pipe Band’s performance after showcasing the talent whilst singing along to bagpipe practise with member Poppy Willson, 12 at their home in Hurst.

The Antiques Valuation event, first held in 2018 will also be returning after successfully making £185 during the auction of two Beswick horse figurines last year.

Attendees will have the opportunity to visit the various food and refreshment tents, shop for local crafts and foods, and watch the craftspeople at work.

Younger visitors will also get the chance to compete in the third UK hobby horse show jumping championships, meet various animals and enjoy pony rides, face painting and games throughout the day.

Sue Payne, Chair of Hurst Show and Country Fayre said: “Our visitors kindly tell us the show has a special, non-commercial atmosphere. We look forward to a great celebration. Our aim is to have a really fun weekend, raising valuable funds for good causes and charities.”

In 2018, more than £20,000 was donated to local causes, including St Nicholas School, Just Around the Corner, Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice and Red Diamond’s sports club for the disabled.

For more information visit: www.HurstShow.uk.