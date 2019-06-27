Youngsters take part in annual Twyford Kids Triathlon

A day of swimming, cycling and running saw children of all abilities take part in the Twyford Kids Triathlon on Saturday.

The annual event, open to children aged eight to 14, attracted 225 competitors, who swam in the pool at Polehampton Junior School and cycled and ran in King George V playing field.

Competitors were split into four age groups, competing at distances ranging from a 50-metre swim, 800m ride and 600m run, to a 300-metre swim, 4.8km ride and 2.4km run.

Books were awarded to the winning boys and girls from the RG10 postcode, which were donated by Twyford Together, whilst the first, second and third placed boys and girls in each group received a trophy.

All competitors who finished their races also received a medal and event memento.

Local community members and parents of competitors acted as marshals.

The triathlon, now in its third year, has been confirmed for selection as part of the Triathlon England South Central Junior Series.

Organiser Ellie Barnes of Barnes Fitness said: “Yet again we were blessed with blue skies and fantastic conditions for the Twyford Kids Triathlon.

“It is great to see so many children of varying abilities taking on the multi sport challenge of a triathlon.”

For more information visit: https://www.barnesfitness.co.uk/events/twyford-kids-triathlon-2019/