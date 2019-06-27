Dolphin School hosts carnival themed summer fair

Food and live music was on offer at Dolphin School’s bi-annual summer fair on Saturday, June 15.

The event was organised by FunRaisers, the school’s PTA, and was carnival themed.

Children showcased the creative carnival masks they had made during art lessons and prizes were awarded to the winners with the best mask.

Parents ran a host of stalls including the wheel of fortune, coconut shy, pinatas, a penalty shoot out and tombola.

The school’s gardening club were also at the event, selling produce the children had planted in their lessons.

Visitors were treated to a barbecue, homemade cakes and ice-cream, bouncy castles, total wipeout, tractor rides and highlight of the day saw headteacher Adam Hurst doused in buckets of rotten food in the gunge tank.

Mr Hurst said: “The carnival captured the true spirit of Dolphin school, with a wonderful assortment of stalls and activities and a lively atmosphere for all to enjoy.

“There was a little too much pleasure in me being the gunge tank victim, but I have decided not to take it personally.”