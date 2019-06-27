Morris dancers celebrate their 30th birthday

A Morris dancing group celebrated its 30th Birthday with a party full of dancing and stories on Saturday.

Hurst Morris People (HuMP), which was started in 1989 by Tim and Christine Taylor, showcased 30 dances and a host of past stories.

Tim said: “There were few mixed teams then: the tradition was that men and women did not dance together.”

Christine was still dancing with the rest of the HuMP when she cut the cake and congratulated the side during the celebrations.

The Theale Tattoo step clog team and Reading-based Aldbrickham Clog and Step Dancers also joined the party to enjoy dancing and a meal.

Former HuMP musician and flute player Hayley Hubbard, whose parents Ian and Brenda are still members, also joined in festivities, celebrating her 30th Birthday year.

The party showcased side dancer Nic Yannacopoulos’s video of past dancing as well as Ian and Brenda’s photographs.

The side, whose first dance outs were at the Elephant and Castle Pub in Hurst and The Colleton School in Twyford, perform at fetes, pubs, folk festivals, schools and private events.

Their Cotswold-tradition dancing is active and includes sticks and hankies.

HuMP squire (leader) Karen Ricketts said: “The party was fantastic, with a relaxed and happy atmosphere. The 30th dance was Glorishears which nearly everyone joined in after a bit of tutoring!”

The side are hosting free taster sessions in dancing and playing music on Thursday, September 26 and Thursday, October 3 at 8am in Hurst Village Hall.

For more details contact: contact@hump.org.uk or go to www.hump.org.uk