Wargrave Festival kicks of with Shakespeare's 'As You Like It'

Wargrave Festival kicked off with an action-packed agenda of events last week.

The biennial two-and-a-half-week festival, which started on Wednesday, June 12, has a Wargrave – That’s Magic theme in honour of late resident Paul Daniels.

It opened with four nights of Shakespeare’s As You Like It from Wargrave Theatre Workshop.

Performances took place on Mill Green but heavy rain forced the first night to move inside St Mary’s Church.

Excited audiences also enjoyed three shows, including a sell-out performance on Saturday, of Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream, with young actors from The Junior Wargrave Theatre performing.

Saturday evening’s Safari Supper event was a first for the festival. A total of 11 groups made up of three couples each attended each other’s houses for a three-course meal, eventually leading them back to the High Street to enjoy cheese and port.

Sunday’s boating event at Wargrave Boating Club saw a host of young families enjoy a range of water-based activities.

The history society also conducted a walking tour, taking attendees on a journey through Wargrave’s past, while Sunday evening saw Brass on the Grass, where 200 visitors enjoyed brass band music.

Cllr Graham Howe, chairman of Wargrave Festival, said: “The committee and village societies have worked so hard for the last 18 months and it is really gratifying to see the event organisers be rewarded by the attendance of so many people.”