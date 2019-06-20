Twyford Kids Triathlon is back for another year this Saturday

Youngsters aged eight to 14 are set to compete in a host of races at the third Twyford Kids Triathlon this Saturday. The annual event, organised by Barnes Fitness, will kick off at 10am.

Competitors will be challenged to races in three different sports including swimming, running and cycling, which will take place at between the swimming pool at Polehampton Junior School and nearby King George V playing field.

Every child who finishes a race will receive a medal and an event memento, while bonus prizes will also be available for the winning boys and girls in each age group who live in the RG10 postcode.

Triathlon organiser, Ellie Barnes of Barnes Fitness said: "We're very much looking forward to the third running of the Twyford Kids Triathlon with 200 children entered.

“The event is open to all abilities.”

Visit https://www.barnesfiness.co.uk/events/twyford-kids-triathlon-2019