Football club seeking footie-mad girls to join team

The search for the next generation of female footballers is on after Wargrave Women and Girls FC received a £3,000 grant from Grow the Game.

The scheme, delivered by the Football Foundation and funded by The Football Association (The FA) will boost opportunities by allowing the club to create two new teams of younger players.

The grant will also provide new equipment and football kits, as well as training for coaches.

Grow the Game awards grants of £1,500 and more to local football clubs, allowing them to build new teams, especially within under-represented communities.

This year, the funding was awarded to clubs seeking to create new female and disability teams.