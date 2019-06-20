Police locate body in Wargrave believed to be missing man  

Officers searching for missing Andrew Southworth have located the body of a man in Wargrave.

Mr Southworth, 25, was reported missing on Tuesday, June 18.

Following a search of the area, police located the body of a man in a wooded area near Highfield Lane, shortly before 5pm yesterday.

While formal identification is yet to take place, the body is believed to be that of Andrew Southworth.

Detective Constable Maggie Bruce, of Force CID based at Reading police station said: “Sadly, following searches carried out by officers, a man’s body has been found.

“His next of kin have been informed.

“I would like to thank everyone who shared our appeal and assisted us in our investigation.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious.”