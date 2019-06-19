Wokingham Borough Council's new leader sets out vision for role

The new leader of Woking-ham Borough Council has spoken about his ambitions for the role.

Cllr John Halsall, the Conservative ward member for Remenham, Wargrave and Ruscombe is the third leader of the council in just over six months after being appointed by fellow councillors at a meeting on Wednesday, May 22.

Cllr Halsall said: “I’m very humbled to be appointed as the leader of Wokingham Borough Council.

“I’ve got an important programme and I hope to see it through.

“I’m reminded that the reason to which I’m here is to serve the residents of Wokingham Borough; that’s what I shall do my best to do.”

The former executive member for the environment, leisure and libraries said the council is looking to tackle three main areas.

He said: “The three platforms for the council are to reduce the housing numbers and update the local plan,

to tackle the climate emergency and getting to carbon neutral by 2030 and to resolve some of the problems or all of the problems of congestion.”

Cllr Halsall added housing numbers have been a particular concern for residents due to Wokingham Borough growing ‘exponentially over the last year, few years.’

He said: “The residents are really angry at the amount of development which is taking place. It affects their lives materially – that’s GP’s appointments, they’re congested on the road, the environment is permanently under threat.

“There’s been three

major petitions over the last year, they are all against housing numbers and it’s in the number of signatures which were in excess of 10,000.

“We currently have committed to the core strategy [published in 2010] which was, as some 10 years ago, about 650 houses a year and we got sites approved and houses approved until 2036, to meet the Government’s requirements.”

Discussing the council’s strategy to reduce housing numbers, Cllr Halsall said: “[We will] campaign to reduce the number of homes required by the Government by either agreement

with the Government or litigation.

“We have a major consultation throughout the borough happening in the next two or three weeks, for every household and resident in the borough to ask whether they support our policy on trying to oppose the housing numbers.”

In 2018, Cllr Halsall was part of the Campaign to Protect Rural Wokingham, a group campaigning against housing developments on the 15 per cent of the borough’s land which is greenbelt.

“All of the greenbelt is in Remenham, Wargrave and Ruscombe, in my ward,” he said.

“The Campaign to Protect Rural Wokingham was something that I started from and I ran to defend the greenbelt from the proposal [3,500 homes] to build on it.

“Until we put the local plan to bed, that proposal is still live.

“At the moment it is a proposal by the landowner in consortium with a developer and it’s not been approved or disapproved by the Borough Council.”

“There is no relationship between the Campaign to Protect Rural Wokingham and my being the leader of the council,” Cllr Halsall said.

Discussing what would happen in terms of resident perception should the Government decide against Wokingham Borough Council on certain issues, Cllr Halsall said: “We’ll assess that when we get to it. But at the moment the strategy is to try and get the Government to agree to our point of view.”