Police appeal for help tracing man missing from Wargrave

Thames Valley Police has issued an urgent appeal for the public’s help to find a man who has gone missing from Wargrave.

Andrew Southworth, 25, was last seen at his home address between 3pm and 4pm yesterday (Tuesday).

He has been described as a white male of slim build, about 6ft 1 ins tall with brown hair and a beard.

He is believed to be wearing a sweatshirt, dark coloured jeans and a jacket with grey and brown walking boots.

Andrew is said to be carrying a black and grey rucksack.

He is known to frequent Wargrave and the surrounding woodland.

Investigating office, Detective Inspector Dean Brown of Force ID based at Newbury Police Station said: “I am really concerned for Andrew’s welfare since his family reported him missing.

“I am making an appeal to anybody who believes that they may have seen Andrew, or has any information relating to his whereabouts, to contact Thames Valley Police.

“I am also directly appealing to Andrew, if you see this appeal, please make contact with either us or your family to let us know that you are OK.

“You’re in no trouble, but we are concerned for your wellbeing.”

Anyone with any information should call 101 quoting URN 1601 (18/6).